Here are 10 great muddy puddle walks.

Things to do in: 10 Peppa Pig muddy puddle walks around Portsmouth including Foxes Forest and Queen Elizabeth Country Park

It’s safe to say that we get more than our fair share of rain in Portsmouth – with more on the way this weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 16th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 17:41 BST

But there is still fun to be had in the Portsmouth area when it’s damp underfoot. Inspired by the antics of Peppa Pig, we’ve put together a list of the best walks to enjoy the simple joy of splashing in a muddy puddle. Get your wellies at the ready and explore some of the best family walks near the city which are just as fun come rain or shine.

NOW READ: Things to do in Portsmouth: Mountbatten Centre will officially open a new inflatable aqua park today

Here are 10 of the best muddy puddle walks in and around Portsmouth:

Victoria Park is a large public Park in the heart of Portsmouth, near the Guildhall. Picture: Malcolm Wells/The News Portsmouth.

1. Victoria Park - Portsmouth

Victoria Park is a large public Park in the heart of Portsmouth, near the Guildhall. Picture: Malcolm Wells/The News Portsmouth.

Staunton Country Park in Havant has walks within the grounds of a historic estate - with free entry.

2. Staunton Country Park - Havant

Staunton Country Park in Havant has walks within the grounds of a historic estate - with free entry.

There are some lovely walks to be had around the historic Cams Mill pub in Fareham. Picture: Alison Treacher

3. Cams Hill - Fareham

There are some lovely walks to be had around the historic Cams Mill pub in Fareham. Picture: Alison Treacher

Alver Valley Country Park is a large 'wildlife haven' in Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Sarah Standing

4. Alver Valley Country Park - Lee-on-the-Solent

Alver Valley Country Park is a large 'wildlife haven' in Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Sarah Standing

