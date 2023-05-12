News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Hampshire: Wicor Primary School in Portchester is holding an eco fayre

A Portchester school will be hosting an eco fayre which will welcome a range of things to get involved in.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th May 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:53 BST

Wicor Primary School will be opening its doors to the public on May 20 as it hosts its first eco fayre, which will explore sustainability.

The event will be held on the school grounds, which have been recognised on BBC Gardeners' World , and there will be a range of activities for people to get stuck into.

There will be workshops, live music, children’s crafts, a hog roast and refreshment stands, and the fayre will also be highlighting local and sustainable businesses.

Students from Wicor Primary School at their food festival last year. Pictured: Pupils from year 1 to year 6 getting into all sorts of activities from apple pressing to bee keeping last yearStudents from Wicor Primary School at their food festival last year. Pictured: Pupils from year 1 to year 6 getting into all sorts of activities from apple pressing to bee keeping last year
    SEE ALSO: Wicor Primary School in Portchester holds Festival of Food to encourage the children to get outside

    Businesses at the event will include The Humble Bee, Jo’s Kitchen, The Green Boutique, Coffee Pod Creations, Fareham Men’s Shed, The Hampshire Bat Group and many more.

    Doors will open at 10am and the event will go on until 2pm and the school will take unwanted technology to recycle.

