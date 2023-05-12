Things to do in Hampshire: Wicor Primary School in Portchester is holding an eco fayre
A Portchester school will be hosting an eco fayre which will welcome a range of things to get involved in.
Wicor Primary School will be opening its doors to the public on May 20 as it hosts its first eco fayre, which will explore sustainability.
The event will be held on the school grounds, which have been recognised on BBC Gardeners' World , and there will be a range of activities for people to get stuck into.
There will be workshops, live music, children’s crafts, a hog roast and refreshment stands, and the fayre will also be highlighting local and sustainable businesses.
Businesses at the event will include The Humble Bee, Jo’s Kitchen, The Green Boutique, Coffee Pod Creations, Fareham Men’s Shed, The Hampshire Bat Group and many more.
Doors will open at 10am and the event will go on until 2pm and the school will take unwanted technology to recycle.