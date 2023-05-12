Wicor Primary School will be opening its doors to the public on May 20 as it hosts its first eco fayre, which will explore sustainability.

The event will be held on the school grounds, which have been recognised on BBC Gardeners' World , and there will be a range of activities for people to get stuck into.

There will be workshops, live music, children’s crafts, a hog roast and refreshment stands, and the fayre will also be highlighting local and sustainable businesses.

Students from Wicor Primary School at their food festival last year. Pictured: Pupils from year 1 to year 6 getting into all sorts of activities from apple pressing to bee keeping last year

Businesses at the event will include The Humble Bee, Jo’s Kitchen, The Green Boutique, Coffee Pod Creations, Fareham Men’s Shed, The Hampshire Bat Group and many more.

