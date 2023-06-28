The farm, which is located in Chalton Lane, Chalton will be screening six films, with the first weekend of film takeovers will span August 25, 26 and 27 and the second on October 20, 21 and 22.

The pop-up cinema will open on August 25 and the farm with a screening of The Nettle Dress which follows textile artist, Allan Brown, who spent years making a dress from nettles. On August 26 the farm will be showing Beowulf, and then Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans – which was shot at Butser – will be showing on August 27.

Butser Ancient Farm are hosting cinema screenings this year - here is how to get tickets.

All three evenings offer a chance to visit the farm after hours and watch stunning films in amazing surroundings. There will be a bar selling locally produced mead, cider and a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Details of the October screenings will be confirmed later in the year.

Kristin Devey, Events coordinator at Butser Ancient Farm said: ‘We are delighted to be able offer such a unique pop-up cinema experience to the local communities. We have chosen films for their entertainment value as well as a connection the farm itself. It’s truly amazing to see our ancient spaces transformed into a brilliant cinematic experience.’