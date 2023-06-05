Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Comic Con 2024 dates announced and early bird tickets released
Over 7,5000 people attended Comic Con 2023 over the weekend and the organisers of the event have already released super-early bird tickets for next year.
The dates for the event will be May 11 and 12, 2024 and tickets will cost £33 per person for the entire weekend or individual days will cost between £16.50 and £18.50 per person.
There is also the option to pre-book car parking for £4.50.
This year’s event celebrated the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who and Guildhall also hosted a Star Wars experience which was created by The Joker Squad.
Portsmouth Comic Con Event Director, Nick Coles, said: ‘Work on 2024 has already begun, and we are full of exciting ideas to make next year even more amazing.’