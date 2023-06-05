Over 7,5000 people attended Comic Con 2023 over the weekend and the organisers of the event have already released super-early bird tickets for next year.

The dates for the event will be May 11 and 12, 2024 and tickets will cost £33 per person for the entire weekend or individual days will cost between £16.50 and £18.50 per person.

There is also the option to pre-book car parking for £4.50.

Portsmouth Guildhall hosted the annual Portsmouth Comic Con this weekend and Sunday was packed with cosplayers and fans from all over Hampshire. Pictured - Tigress from Kung Fu Panda Photos by Alex Shute

This year’s event celebrated the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who and Guildhall also hosted a Star Wars experience which was created by The Joker Squad.