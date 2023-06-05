News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Comic Con 2024 dates announced and early bird tickets released

Following the success at the weekend, Guildhall has announced the dates for next year – and early bird tickets are on sale.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jun 2023, 18:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 18:36 BST

Over 7,5000 people attended Comic Con 2023 over the weekend and the organisers of the event have already released super-early bird tickets for next year.

The dates for the event will be May 11 and 12, 2024 and tickets will cost £33 per person for the entire weekend or individual days will cost between £16.50 and £18.50 per person.

There is also the option to pre-book car parking for £4.50.

Portsmouth Guildhall hosted the annual Portsmouth Comic Con this weekend and Sunday was packed with cosplayers and fans from all over Hampshire. Pictured - Tigress from Kung Fu Panda Photos by Alex ShutePortsmouth Guildhall hosted the annual Portsmouth Comic Con this weekend and Sunday was packed with cosplayers and fans from all over Hampshire. Pictured - Tigress from Kung Fu Panda Photos by Alex Shute
Portsmouth Guildhall hosted the annual Portsmouth Comic Con this weekend and Sunday was packed with cosplayers and fans from all over Hampshire. Pictured - Tigress from Kung Fu Panda Photos by Alex Shute
    SEE ALSO: Here are 28 photos of day 1 at Comic Con in Portsmouth

    This year’s event celebrated the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who and Guildhall also hosted a Star Wars experience which was created by The Joker Squad.

    Portsmouth Comic Con Event Director, Nick Coles, said: ‘Work on 2024 has already begun, and we are full of exciting ideas to make next year even more amazing.’

    For more information, updates and ticket information, click the link.

