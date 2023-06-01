News you can trust since 1877
This area has plenty of things to if you enjoy being around water – here are 13 ideas for a warm-weather day when a swimming costume could come in handy.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Residents living in Hampshire and the surrounding areas will have an unlimited amount of things to do this summer when it comes to having fun in the sun and water.

SEE ALSO: Splash parks and open air pools in Portsmouth and across Hampshire

From the popular water park in the New Forest where people can take part in the inflatable wipe out course to the Aquadrome in Basingstoke and the various splash parks in Portsmouth, there is something for everyone.

Here are 13 places to visit and things to do where you will need a swimming costume:

Some of the things in and around Portsmouth and south Hampshire that are best done in a swimming costumer

Some of the things in and around Portsmouth and south Hampshire that are best done in a swimming costumer

John Millington and Shane Davis at the fountain near Southsea Castle, Portsmouth in July last year - a perfect place to cool down and have some fun Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Southsea Castle's fountains

John Millington and Shane Davis at the fountain near Southsea Castle, Portsmouth in July last year - a perfect place to cool down and have some fun Picture: Habibur Rahman

Mountbatten Leisure Centre has opened its inflatable aqua course - AquaDash! and it is a perfect family activity over the summer holidays. The course runs every Sunday and to book you will need to visit the centre's mobile app.

3. AquaDash!

Mountbatten Leisure Centre has opened its inflatable aqua course - AquaDash! and it is a perfect family activity over the summer holidays. The course runs every Sunday and to book you will need to visit the centre's mobile app.

Despite being a half an hour drive away from Portsmouth, Butlins is a popular choice amongst many in the Hampshire area because of the impressive swimming pool and splash area which is perfect for a summer treat day. The holiday resort offer day passes as well as weekend passes which can be found on the website.

4. Butlins Bognor Regis

Despite being a half an hour drive away from Portsmouth, Butlins is a popular choice amongst many in the Hampshire area because of the impressive swimming pool and splash area which is perfect for a summer treat day. The holiday resort offer day passes as well as weekend passes which can be found on the website.

