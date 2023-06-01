Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 13 things to do in a swimming costume in and around the area
This area has plenty of things to if you enjoy being around water – here are 13 ideas for a warm-weather day when a swimming costume could come in handy.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Residents living in Hampshire and the surrounding areas will have an unlimited amount of things to do this summer when it comes to having fun in the sun and water.
From the popular water park in the New Forest where people can take part in the inflatable wipe out course to the Aquadrome in Basingstoke and the various splash parks in Portsmouth, there is something for everyone.
Here are 13 places to visit and things to do where you will need a swimming costume:
