Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival will take place this weekend
There will be something for everyone at the annual Paulsgrove and Wymering carnival, which will be taking place on June 24 between 11am and 4pm.
The event will host a range of activities including live music and entertainment on the green opposite the Allaway Avenue shops.
The carnival procession will start at 10:15am from Victory Primary School and there will be stalls and refreshments for everyone to enjoy.
The procession route will go past Paulsgrove Park and round to Hempsted Road and the carnival will consist of floats as well as walkers.
It is set to be a fun family-orientated event with plenty to get involved in and music will include performances by Sophie White, Dicey Riley, Paul Dillon and many more.
Prizes will be awarded to those who took part in the carnival and the annual event is highly likely to attract a number of local residents.