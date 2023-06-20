The event will host a range of activities including live music and entertainment on the green opposite the Allaway Avenue shops.

The carnival procession will start at 10:15am from Victory Primary School and there will be stalls and refreshments for everyone to enjoy.

Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival in 2019. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The procession route will go past Paulsgrove Park and round to Hempsted Road and the carnival will consist of floats as well as walkers.

It is set to be a fun family-orientated event with plenty to get involved in and music will include performances by Sophie White, Dicey Riley, Paul Dillon and many more.