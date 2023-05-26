News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene

Things To Do in Portsmouth: Circus Wonderland returns to Cosham, dates, times and how to get tickets

Acrobats and performers will be wowing crowds once again as the circus has returned to Cosham.
By Freddie Webb
Published 26th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read

Circus Wonderland, based in Wickham, has set up once again and has put on an array of acts from around the world. Residents will get to fully embrace themselves in the party atmosphere as they get to see talented fire breathers, jugglers and magicians.

Mystical elusions will be performed in front of audiences right before their very eyes. The circus will be on King George V playing fields until early June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Mamma Mia at The King’s Theatre, Southsea: ‘What a night’ as performance proves the show must go on | Review

The Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul CarpenterThe Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul Carpenter
The Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul Carpenter
Most Popular

    After its visit to Portsmouth, the circus will be moving on to Bognor Regis, Horsham, Southwick Green, Fareham and other locations. Here are the key dates for shows and all the ticket information.

    Dates where you can see the circus

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    May 26 – 4.30pm and 7.30pm

    May 27 – 2pm and 5pm

    May 28 – 1pm and 4pm

    May 29 – 3pm and 7pm

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    May 30 – 3pm and 7pm

    May 31 – 4.30pm and 7.30pm

    June 1 – 4.30pm and 7.30pm

    June 2 – 3pm and 7pm

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    June 3 – 2pm and 5pm

    June 4 – 1pm

    How to get tickets

    Ticket prices vary depending on when visitors see the show. Midweek show prices are capped at £8 plus a booking fee.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    SEE ALSO: Kids Party in the Park will be returning to Southsea's Castle Field for the May bank holiday

    Adult ringside tickets cost £23.10 (including booking fee), with grandstand seats costing £20.90. Child and senior tickets cost £20.90 for ringside and £18.70 for grandstand.

    Discount vouchers are available and there are bundle deals for families. All shows last approximately one hour and 45 minutes.

    Doors open 30 minutes before each show starts. Tickets can be purchased via the Ticketline website. More information about the event can be found on the Circus Wonderland website.