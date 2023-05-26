Circus Wonderland, based in Wickham, has set up once again and has put on an array of acts from around the world. Residents will get to fully embrace themselves in the party atmosphere as they get to see talented fire breathers, jugglers and magicians.

Mystical elusions will be performed in front of audiences right before their very eyes. The circus will be on King George V playing fields until early June.

The Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul Carpenter

After its visit to Portsmouth, the circus will be moving on to Bognor Regis, Horsham, Southwick Green, Fareham and other locations. Here are the key dates for shows and all the ticket information.

Dates where you can see the circus

May 26 – 4.30pm and 7.30pm

May 27 – 2pm and 5pm

May 28 – 1pm and 4pm

May 29 – 3pm and 7pm

May 30 – 3pm and 7pm

May 31 – 4.30pm and 7.30pm

June 1 – 4.30pm and 7.30pm

June 2 – 3pm and 7pm

June 3 – 2pm and 5pm

June 4 – 1pm

How to get tickets

Ticket prices vary depending on when visitors see the show. Midweek show prices are capped at £8 plus a booking fee.

Adult ringside tickets cost £23.10 (including booking fee), with grandstand seats costing £20.90. Child and senior tickets cost £20.90 for ringside and £18.70 for grandstand.

Discount vouchers are available and there are bundle deals for families. All shows last approximately one hour and 45 minutes.