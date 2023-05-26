Things To Do in Portsmouth: Circus Wonderland returns to Cosham, dates, times and how to get tickets
Circus Wonderland, based in Wickham, has set up once again and has put on an array of acts from around the world. Residents will get to fully embrace themselves in the party atmosphere as they get to see talented fire breathers, jugglers and magicians.
Mystical elusions will be performed in front of audiences right before their very eyes. The circus will be on King George V playing fields until early June.
NOW READ: Mamma Mia at The King’s Theatre, Southsea: ‘What a night’ as performance proves the show must go on | Review
After its visit to Portsmouth, the circus will be moving on to Bognor Regis, Horsham, Southwick Green, Fareham and other locations. Here are the key dates for shows and all the ticket information.
Dates where you can see the circus
May 26 – 4.30pm and 7.30pm
May 27 – 2pm and 5pm
May 28 – 1pm and 4pm
May 29 – 3pm and 7pm
May 30 – 3pm and 7pm
May 31 – 4.30pm and 7.30pm
June 1 – 4.30pm and 7.30pm
June 2 – 3pm and 7pm
June 3 – 2pm and 5pm
June 4 – 1pm
How to get tickets
Ticket prices vary depending on when visitors see the show. Midweek show prices are capped at £8 plus a booking fee.
SEE ALSO: Kids Party in the Park will be returning to Southsea's Castle Field for the May bank holiday
Adult ringside tickets cost £23.10 (including booking fee), with grandstand seats costing £20.90. Child and senior tickets cost £20.90 for ringside and £18.70 for grandstand.
Discount vouchers are available and there are bundle deals for families. All shows last approximately one hour and 45 minutes.
Doors open 30 minutes before each show starts. Tickets can be purchased via the Ticketline website. More information about the event can be found on the Circus Wonderland website.