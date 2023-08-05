Things to do in Portsmouth: Clarence Pier opens new indoor crazy golf course - this is what you can expect
Clarence Pier has opened a new indoor crazy golf course and it has got something for everyone.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST
The Putt Hutt, which opened on August 5, has 18 holes, including 9 traditional golf challenges and 9 retro seaside-themed areas.
There are a range of areas that are perfect for a family photo including the winner’s podium and a golf buggy and the pier is encouraging people to take photos and tag their social media.
Here are 9 images of what the golf course looks like inside:
