Things to do in Portsmouth: Clarence Pier opens new indoor crazy golf course - this is what you can expect

Clarence Pier has opened a new indoor crazy golf course and it has got something for everyone.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST

The Putt Hutt, which opened on August 5, has 18 holes, including 9 traditional golf challenges and 9 retro seaside-themed areas.

There are a range of areas that are perfect for a family photo including the winner’s podium and a golf buggy and the pier is encouraging people to take photos and tag their social media.

For information on prices and opening times, click here.

Here are 9 images of what the golf course looks like inside:

Clarence Pier has officially opened a brand new indoor crazy golf course and it has a range of fun photo opportunities.

1. The Putt Hutt, Clarence Pier

Clarence Pier has officially opened a brand new indoor crazy golf course and it has a range of fun photo opportunities. Photo: Jill Norman

Clarence Pier has officially opened a brand new indoor crazy golf course called The Putt Hutt.

2. The Putt Hutt, Clarence Pier

Clarence Pier has officially opened a brand new indoor crazy golf course called The Putt Hutt. Photo: Jill Norman

The Putt Hutt opened on August 5 and it has 18 holes, including 9 traditional golf challenges and 9 retro seaside-themed areas.

3. The Putt Hutt, Clarence Pier

The Putt Hutt opened on August 5 and it has 18 holes, including 9 traditional golf challenges and 9 retro seaside-themed areas. Photo: Jill Norman

The Putt Hutt opened on August 5 and it has 18 holes, including 9 traditional golf challenges and 9 retro seaside-themed areas.

4. The Putt Hutt, Clarence Pier

The Putt Hutt opened on August 5 and it has 18 holes, including 9 traditional golf challenges and 9 retro seaside-themed areas. Photo: Jill Norman

