The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings across the country due to the strong winds and thunderstorms that are predicted – but officials have now issued flood warnings as a result of the unpredictable forecast.

Flood warnings are currently in place between Fareham and Portchester, Hayling Island, Hillhead and Gosport, Langstone and Emsworth Harbour and Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warnings were bought into effect between Fareham and Portchester yesterday evening and the Met Office said: “Wednesday afternoon's tide at 12:35 on 02/08/2023 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong South Westerly Force 6 winds and large waves.

Old Portsmouth taking a beating from the sea. PICTURE: WILL CADDY (080988-19)

"Spray overtopping and subsequent debris could affect the A27 at Portchester.”

Flooding is “possible” on Hayling Island with officials saying that “for one hour either side of high water, the main road at Northney will flood. At South Hayling, shingle and debris may be thrown by strong winds and large waves.”

SEE ALSO: Winds of up to 60mph expected to batter Hampshire this Wednesday as Met Office issues warning

Between Hillhead and Gosport, experts are warning people to be prepared for possible flooding. The Met Office said: “Be careful if driving, parking or walking at Gosport sea front at high tide. Large waves can carry and throw shingle and debris, which will affect the main road at Stokes Bay."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents near the coastal area of Langstone and Emsworth Harbour are being advised to implement flood protection up to one hour before high tide to prevent flooding.

Met Office said: "The Ship Inn car park at Langstone will flood. Water will flow across the A259 junction with Lumley Road, flooding driveways. Water will flow into the road at Langstone High Street. Flood depths in the road will be up to 0.1 m deep.

"If you have it please install flood protection 1 hour before high tide.”

Old Portsmouth also has a flooding warning in place to prepare residents for the possibility of flooding and the Met Office is also advising people to steer clear from exposed sea locations.