Things to do in Portsmouth: Here are 9 reasons you should visit Portsmouth and Hampshire this summer

Portsmouth is an amazing place to spend the summer and there are so many things taking place this year.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST

From having fun on the 2p machines at Clarence Pier to exploring the different marine life at the Blue Reef Aquarium – there are so many reasons to visit the city.

Here are 9 reasons to head to Portsmouth this summer:

Victorious Festival in Southsea Common, Portsmouth, is an event that takes place each year and it attracts thousands of people. Picture: Paul Windsor

1. Victorious Festival

Victorious Festival in Southsea Common, Portsmouth, is an event that takes place each year and it attracts thousands of people. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

Southsea Food Festival is a free event to attend and it always has thousands of people in attendance. Businesses from all over Hampshire come together to offer their produce. The event was due to take place on July 15 and 16, but the first day has been cancelled due to yellow weather warnings. Pictured: Huge crowds at last year's Southsea Food Festival.

2. Southsea Food Festival

Southsea Food Festival is a free event to attend and it always has thousands of people in attendance. Businesses from all over Hampshire come together to offer their produce. The event was due to take place on July 15 and 16, but the first day has been cancelled due to yellow weather warnings. Pictured: Huge crowds at last year's Southsea Food Festival. Photo: Mike Cooter

The Spinnaker Tower is one of the most unique buildings in Portsmouth and it is a spot that everyone must visit if they are in the city.

3. The Spinnaker Tower

The Spinnaker Tower is one of the most unique buildings in Portsmouth and it is a spot that everyone must visit if they are in the city. Photo: -

Families can take a trip under the sea with a visit to Blue Reef Aquarium to discover the fantastic variety of creatures which can be found living off our shores. Photo: Blue Reef Aquarium

4. Blue Reef Aquarium

Families can take a trip under the sea with a visit to Blue Reef Aquarium to discover the fantastic variety of creatures which can be found living off our shores. Photo: Blue Reef Aquarium Photo: -

