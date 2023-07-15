Portsmouth is an amazing place to spend the summer and there are so many things taking place this year.
From having fun on the 2p machines at Clarence Pier to exploring the different marine life at the Blue Reef Aquarium – there are so many reasons to visit the city.
Here are 9 reasons to head to Portsmouth this summer:
1. Victorious Festival
Victorious Festival in Southsea Common, Portsmouth, is an event that takes place each year and it attracts thousands of people.
2. Southsea Food Festival
Southsea Food Festival is a free event to attend and it always has thousands of people in attendance. Businesses from all over Hampshire come together to offer their produce. The event was due to take place on July 15 and 16, but the first day has been cancelled due to yellow weather warnings.
3. The Spinnaker Tower
The Spinnaker Tower is one of the most unique buildings in Portsmouth and it is a spot that everyone must visit if they are in the city.
4. Blue Reef Aquarium
Families can take a trip under the sea with a visit to Blue Reef Aquarium to discover the fantastic variety of creatures which can be found living off our shores.