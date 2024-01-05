As a week of heavy downpours eases, there are plenty of reasons to get out and about this weekend – here are some of our suggestions.

We’ve put together a list of the best entertainment in the city this weekend, on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7.

Last chance to visit Portsmouth on Ice

Portsmouth’s popular ice rink will be leaving the city for the winter season this week – which means there is all the more reason to visit this weekend. Hour-long skate sessions start from 10am. Ticket prices start at £11 for a child, £13 for an adult and £13.50 for an adult and pre-schooler. Family tickets and season passes are also available. Skate aids are available from £5 per item. School bookings are also available, with discounts available for groups of more than 20 people. Find out more details here.

Here are 6 things to do this weekend in the Portsmouth area.

Join a Parkrun

Parkruns are free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run.

Join a gym

Its that time of year again when many people make an effort to get their health back on track, or even join a gym for the first time. We’ve put together a list of some of the area’s best gyms, with all the information you need to get started. Here are some of the best options: Portsmouth gyms to join in 2024 including David Lloyd, Village, and the Mountbatten Centre

Enjoy a post-Christmas pantomime

It’s not too late to see a pantomime this winter. The Spring theatre in East Street, Havant, is putting on a production of Cinderella this Saturday, January 6. Tickets start at £6.50 and you can book them here.

Go for a muddy puddle walk

There is still fun to be had in the Portsmouth area when it’s damp underfoot. Inspired by the antics of Peppa Pig, we’ve put together a list of the best walks to enjoy the simple joy of splashing in a muddy puddle. Get your wellies at the ready and explore some of the best family walks near the city which are just as fun come rain or shine: 10 Peppa Pig muddy puddle walks around Portsmouth.

Enjoy a free Portsmouth day out

