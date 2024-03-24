4 . Spinnaker Tower

The climax of my day was Portsmouth’s most iconic landmark - Spinnaker Tower. I am pleased to have finally visited after seeing the tower every day for the past few months and it did not disappoint. On a clear day, visitors can see for about 23 miles and make out the skylines of the South Downs and the Isle of Wight. If you don’t see three of the Solent’s historic sea forts due to poor weather, you can ask for a complimentary ticket to return another day. The 170-metre attraction also offers those with a fear of heights the chance to overcome it by walking across a glass floor and gazing down to the distant ground.Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, one of the South Coast’s leading tourist attractions, is giving guests 20 per cent off all day admission if they book to visit during Tourism Week. Guests can use the code ETW24 when they purchase tickets for March 15 to 24 on the Spinnaker Tower website - www.spinnakertower.co.uk.Pictured is Portsmouth Harbour and the Spinnaker Tower. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak