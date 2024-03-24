Things to do in Portsmouth: I was given £50 to explore Portsmouth including Clarence Pier, Spinnaker Tower and Gunwharf Quays

As a newcomer to Portsmouth, I set out to spend an afternoon exploring what entertainment available the city has to offer on a budget of £50.
By Joe Buncle
Published 18th Feb 2023, 16:17 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 11:18 GMT

Take a look through the picture gallery – and watch the embedded video - to see what I got up to. You can also find some inspiration for a fantastic free day out in Portsmouth here: I visited the city's best free attractions including Fort Nelson, Southsea Castle and Royal Garrison Church.

News reporter Joe Buncle at Southsea Arcade, PortsmouthPicture: Habibur Rahman

1. News reporter Joe Buncle discovers what you can do under £50 in Portsmouth Pictured: Joe Buncle at Southsea Arcade, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

News reporter Joe Buncle at Southsea Arcade, PortsmouthPicture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
First up, I headed for the arcade. Clarence Pier Amusement Park in Southsea is home to three of these traditional seaside attractions, alongside a number of classic fairground rides and a crazy golf course. I started by trying my hand at the 2p ‘coin pusher’. Having spent most of my life in Devon and Cornwall, this was familiar territory and my well-honed skills came flooding back. I had less luck with the claw machine and watched broken-hearted as a stuffed toy fell from its metal talons three times in a row. My competitive side enjoyed the punching bag and I’m pleased to report that I beat The News’ photographer - though to be clear, only at the game. Roughly £4 was spent here.

2. Clarence Pier

First up, I headed for the arcade. Clarence Pier Amusement Park in Southsea is home to three of these traditional seaside attractions, alongside a number of classic fairground rides and a crazy golf course. I started by trying my hand at the 2p ‘coin pusher’. Having spent most of my life in Devon and Cornwall, this was familiar territory and my well-honed skills came flooding back. I had less luck with the claw machine and watched broken-hearted as a stuffed toy fell from its metal talons three times in a row. My competitive side enjoyed the punching bag and I’m pleased to report that I beat The News’ photographer - though to be clear, only at the game. Roughly £4 was spent here. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next up was Canoe Lake in Southsea but despite its name, there were no canoes here as far as I could see. I opted instead for a swan-shaped pedalo. This was a great way to enjoy the scenery of the area and get up close to the dozens of real swans which frequent the lake. It was also an ideal ‘leg day’ workout. For £9 you can spend 20 minutes on the lake and enjoy a £1.50 discount at the adjacent cafe.Picture: Keith Woodland

3. Canoe Lake

Next up was Canoe Lake in Southsea but despite its name, there were no canoes here as far as I could see. I opted instead for a swan-shaped pedalo. This was a great way to enjoy the scenery of the area and get up close to the dozens of real swans which frequent the lake. It was also an ideal ‘leg day’ workout. For £9 you can spend 20 minutes on the lake and enjoy a £1.50 discount at the adjacent cafe.Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
The climax of my day was Portsmouth’s most iconic landmark - Spinnaker Tower. I am pleased to have finally visited after seeing the tower every day for the past few months and it did not disappoint. On a clear day, visitors can see for about 23 miles and make out the skylines of the South Downs and the Isle of Wight. If you don’t see three of the Solent’s historic sea forts due to poor weather, you can ask for a complimentary ticket to return another day. The 170-metre attraction also offers those with a fear of heights the chance to overcome it by walking across a glass floor and gazing down to the distant ground.Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, one of the South Coast’s leading tourist attractions, is giving guests 20 per cent off all day admission if they book to visit during Tourism Week. Guests can use the code ETW24 when they purchase tickets for March 15 to 24 on the Spinnaker Tower website - www.spinnakertower.co.uk.Pictured is Portsmouth Harbour and the Spinnaker Tower.

4. Spinnaker Tower

The climax of my day was Portsmouth’s most iconic landmark - Spinnaker Tower. I am pleased to have finally visited after seeing the tower every day for the past few months and it did not disappoint. On a clear day, visitors can see for about 23 miles and make out the skylines of the South Downs and the Isle of Wight. If you don’t see three of the Solent’s historic sea forts due to poor weather, you can ask for a complimentary ticket to return another day. The 170-metre attraction also offers those with a fear of heights the chance to overcome it by walking across a glass floor and gazing down to the distant ground.Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, one of the South Coast’s leading tourist attractions, is giving guests 20 per cent off all day admission if they book to visit during Tourism Week. Guests can use the code ETW24 when they purchase tickets for March 15 to 24 on the Spinnaker Tower website - www.spinnakertower.co.uk.Pictured is Portsmouth Harbour and the Spinnaker Tower. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthGunwharf Quays