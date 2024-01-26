News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth instead of going to the pub - 16 great ideas

Bereft of ideas of what to do other than popping to your local? Looking for new activities and places to socialise? Well, look no further.
By Joe Williams
Published 26th Jan 2024, 14:29 GMT

We all love a good pub and while supporting your local is important, sometimes its nice to have a change of scenery. The News has looked at some fantastic activities and places to visit locally. Whether looking for something to do on your own or a new place to socialise with friends and family, Portsmouth and the surrounding area will have an option for you.

Here are 16 options of things to do instead of going to the pub.

If retro gaming is your thing, then Game Over in Old Portsmouth is for you. Based in the High Street, the video game café allows you to enjoy 2 hour sessions on classic consoles including the Playstation 1.

The Portsmouth area boasts a plethora of fantastic coffee shops. Wherever you are based, there is sure to be one a stones throw away. Meet up with friends for a catch up and treat yourself to a sweet treat.

Pay a visit to the Southsea Community Cinema on Palmerston Road. From immersive documentaries to classic movies, if you are film buff there will be something for you. They also serve a varied menu if you are in the mood for snacks.

