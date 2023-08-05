Things to do in Portsmouth: Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally will be taking place today
Taking place today (August 6) from 10am to 4.30pm, the Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally will be welcoming families from all over the local area.
There will be free vintage rides around Gosport, a large display of static vehicles for the whole family to have a look at as well as stalls which will be selling transport-related merchandise and gifts.
Some of the vehicles that will be at the event include a 1934 AEC Regal, a 1997 Volvo B10M, 1985 Leyland Olympian and a 1972Leyland National.
The day is supported by First Solent and there is a free, frequent shuttle bus to and from the Gosport Ferry, making it easy to get to and from the event.
There will also be a procession of buses which will travel around the Gosport peninsula at 1:30pm.