Southsea Fire Station’s annual open day is taking today (September 10) between 10am and 4pm – in aid of the Firefighters Charity.

There will be something for everyone including live demonstrations, fire dogs, face painting, raffle, fire engines and other emergency services, food and fairground stalls and activities.

Southsea Fire Station is hosting an open day today.

Hundreds are expected to flock to the free event in a bid to get an insight into the life of a firefighter whilst enjoying a fun day of activities.

The event will be taking place at the station which is located in Somers Road, Southsea.