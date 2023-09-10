News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Southsea Fire Station opens its doors to the public - when it is happening and how to get involved

Families are invited to step inside a working fire station this afternoon and learn about the daily life of firefighters.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
Southsea Fire Station’s annual open day is taking today (September 10) between 10am and 4pm – in aid of the Firefighters Charity.

There will be something for everyone including live demonstrations, fire dogs, face painting, raffle, fire engines and other emergency services, food and fairground stalls and activities.

Southsea Fire Station is hosting an open day today.Southsea Fire Station is hosting an open day today.
    Hundreds are expected to flock to the free event in a bid to get an insight into the life of a firefighter whilst enjoying a fun day of activities.

    The event will be taking place at the station which is located in Somers Road, Southsea.

    For more information about today's event and any future events that may be taking place, click the link.

    Related topics:PortsmouthPort SolentFirefighters CharitySouthsea