Things to do in Portsmouth: Southsea Fire Station opens its doors to the public - when it is happening and how to get involved
Southsea Fire Station’s annual open day is taking today (September 10) between 10am and 4pm – in aid of the Firefighters Charity.
There will be something for everyone including live demonstrations, fire dogs, face painting, raffle, fire engines and other emergency services, food and fairground stalls and activities.
Hundreds are expected to flock to the free event in a bid to get an insight into the life of a firefighter whilst enjoying a fun day of activities.
The event will be taking place at the station which is located in Somers Road, Southsea.
