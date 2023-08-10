Locals will be pleased to know that the event organisers have announced that it will now be taking place on September 9 and 10 on Southsea Common.

Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival is a popular annual event and it has a range of things to get involved in that won't break the bank. Picture: Keith Woodland (270719-8)

Lady Boy shows, a Thai costume fashion show, a Buddhist monk blessing ceremony and there will be plenty of music to listen to.

On top of this entertainment, people will have the opportunity to take part in the ‘I’m British, Get me out of here’ eating competition.

There will be a beer garden, children’s rides and Thai food up for grabs throughout the day also and there will be vegetarian, vegan and halal food options.