Things to do in Portsmouth: Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival announces new dates after having to cancel event due to adverse weather

The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival is returning for another year of fun – here is what you can expect.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read

The festival, which has been coming to Southsea for years, was postponed after yellow weather warnings stopped the event from taking place on July 15 and July 16, between 10am and 7pm.

Locals will be pleased to know that the event organisers have announced that it will now be taking place on September 9 and 10 on Southsea Common.

The event will host a range of exciting shows to watch including Thai traditional dances from all regions, sword fighting shows, Thai pre-fight war dances, a Thai boxing demo,

Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival is a popular annual event and it has a range of things to get involved in that won't break the bank. Picture: Keith Woodland (270719-8)Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival is a popular annual event and it has a range of things to get involved in that won't break the bank. Picture: Keith Woodland (270719-8)
    Lady Boy shows, a Thai costume fashion show, a Buddhist monk blessing ceremony and there will be plenty of music to listen to.

    On top of this entertainment, people will have the opportunity to take part in the ‘I’m British, Get me out of here’ eating competition.

    There will be a beer garden, children’s rides and Thai food up for grabs throughout the day also and there will be vegetarian, vegan and halal food options.

    Tickets will cost £5 per adult and children under 15 will go free – tickets are on sale now or they can be purchased on the gate.

    For more information on how to get tickets, click the link.

