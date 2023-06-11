The Queens Hotel in Osborne Road, Southsea, showcases well-known local artists in its Sunday Sessions shows, and recently held auditions for new faces to add to the line-up.

Head of sales, marketing and events Nicole Morris said: ‘Building on the success of last year’s Sunday Sessions, we wanted to offer new talent the opportunity to sing in front of the appreciative crowd that we regularly attract at the Queens.’

Martyn James and Rob Richardson performing at the hotel.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judging panel included Queens Hotel general manager Paul Playford, Kings Theatre PR and marketing officer Julia Worsley and music promoter Nick Courtney.

Julia, who has a wealth of performing experience, said: ‘It was an absolute honour to be asked to represent The Kings Theatre at the auditions for the Sunday Sessions. I couldn’t believe how high the standard was, especially considering the age of some of the auditionees.

‘We are so fortunate to have so much talent locally and it’s always rewarding to be able to help promote this. The Queens Hotel team are as committed as we are here at The Kings Theatre, to shining a spotlight on up-and-coming performers and opportunities such as the Sunday Sessions are a huge part of the journey towards a professional career for these young performers.

‘I applaud the Queens for this initiative. I am very much looking forward to coming down to the Queens Hotel to watch the winners. The audiences really are in for a treat’.

Judges Paul Playford, Julia Worsley and Nick Courtney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Courtney added: ‘It was a pleasure for me to attend and watch the rising stars auditions at the Queens Hotel. The standard was exceptionally high and many of those auditioning were far more than just rising stars or the up and coming artists that were expected to audition.

‘Many already had years of experience despite their young age and just wanted to be seen and given the chance to perform in the beautiful Queens Hotel garden. It was really nice of them to give up their time and make the effort - hopefully everyone will enjoy their performances as much as we did.’

The Sunday Sessions kick off on Sunday, June 11 and run weekly until September 3. Visit the hotel website for the full line-up.