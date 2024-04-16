Things to do in Portsmouth: Visit Baffins Pond to see wonderful wildlife and beautiful scenery
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Portsmouth is home to some fantastic places to enjoy a relaxing stroll, including Southsea Common, The Rock Gardens, The Rose Garden and Portsmouth Japanese Garden near the seafront itself.
However, venture further north in the city and you will be rewarded with the stunning flora and fauna on display in Baffins Pond, off Tangier Road in Baffins. Situated in a park which includes a children’s play area, basketball court, football field and plenty of space to relax and enjoy a picnic, the pond is well known for being home to a host of ducks, wild fowl and swans. Across the road, visitors can enjoy a pint a bite to eat at The Baffins pub.
A statement from the Portsmouth City Council website states: “The varied landscape combines natural, wildlife features with a more formal city park. Baffins Pond and Tangier Field is 182,000 square metres (18.2 hectares) bordered by Tangier Road, Neville Road and Hayling Avenue, with footpath access from each of these roads. It is open at all times.”
The pond is managed as a nature reserve for the resident birds, and visitors are advised to refrain from feeding them bread - which can be harmful - and instead opt for grain which can be bought in nearby shops. You can find out more about the park here.
I took a stroll around the pond on a sunny Spring morning - watch the embedded video to see how it went.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.