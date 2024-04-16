Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, venture further north in the city and you will be rewarded with the stunning flora and fauna on display in Baffins Pond, off Tangier Road in Baffins. Situated in a park which includes a children’s play area, basketball court, football field and plenty of space to relax and enjoy a picnic, the pond is well known for being home to a host of ducks, wild fowl and swans. Across the road, visitors can enjoy a pint a bite to eat at The Baffins pub.

A statement from the Portsmouth City Council website states: “The varied landscape combines natural, wildlife features with a more formal city park. Baffins Pond and Tangier Field is 182,000 square metres (18.2 hectares) bordered by Tangier Road, Neville Road and Hayling Avenue, with footpath access from each of these roads. It is open at all times.”

The pond is managed as a nature reserve for the resident birds, and visitors are advised to refrain from feeding them bread - which can be harmful - and instead opt for grain which can be bought in nearby shops. You can find out more about the park here.