Things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Here are our top picks.

EVENT: Go along in your best pirate costume for a day of swashbuckling fun for the whole family. Meet the Jack Sparrow lookalike, Simon Newton, pictured. The Boardwalk, Port Solent, Saturday, 10.30am.

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

CONCERT: The Royal Marines HMS Collingwood Band will be playing popular classics, big band sounds and contemporary works. Tickets £17.50. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Sunday, 2.30pm.

OPEN DAY: Go along and meet the donkeys in their own home and support the sanctuary. Admission but free but donations welcome. Refreshments also available. Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-3.30pm.

SHOW: Enjoy this great day out for all the family, including freestyle motorcross displays, live music, steam fair, kids zone and food tents. Ticket prices vary. HMS Sultan, Gosport, Saturday, 10am.

EXHIBITION: Enjoy this exhibition with works by artist designer Rachel Bailey, pictured, ceramics by Wendy Brenan and much more. Admission free. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am-4pm.