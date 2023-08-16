PS Waverley crosses The Solent

Waverley will make three calls at Ryde Pier on the Isle of Wight during September month to embark and disembark passengers for excursions to the Solent forts, the Needles and around the Isle of Wight.

The Clyde steamer was launched in 1946 to serve the communities of Lochgoilhead and Arrochar in the Scottish Highlands. In 1974 she was sold by Caledonian MacBrayne to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society for £1 and began a second career as a much-loved tourist attraction. Since then, she has carried more than 6m passengers from over 60 ports around the UK. Waverley first visited the south coast in 1978

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield said: “We always enjoy seeing Waverley out and about on the Solent and she has frequently called at our FastCat terminal in Portsmouth Harbour. It will be wonderful to see her once more at Ryde Pier on the year we completed work on our pedestrian walkway from the Pier Head to the Esplanade.”

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight added: “To see the iconic and much-loved PS Waverley, the last seagoing paddle steamer in the world stop once again at England’s oldest surviving pier will be an incredible sight – and to head down the pier on the new pedestrian walkway to explore the beautiful Victorian town of Ryde will be a fantastic experience!”