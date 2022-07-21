Top 10 things to see at the Goodwood Revival

Be part of the action, tickets on sale now

The Goodwood Revival is the world’s greatest historic motor race meeting; the only sporting event of its kind to be staged entirely in a period theme, as well as a celebration of sustainability. From cherished and cared for classic cars to precious vintage fashion, the Revival’s ethos is a thoroughly modern one: reduce, re-use and recycle.

Revival is all about shared passions – for cars, for speed, for fashion. Visitors come to escape modern life for a moment, to revel in a time when people cherished their belongings, repairing, restoring and repurposing them for a lifetime of use.

Just like each year, more surprises will be in store, however in the meantime, we’ve put together a list of the top 10 highlights at this year’s event.

The next generation of racers

WORLD’S GREATEST HISTORIC RACING

Witness hundreds of rare and priceless cars, driven by champions past and present, competing for the most coveted trophies in historic motorsport, including the Sir Stirling Moss Trophy, the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration and arguably the most competitive race of the event, the Settrington Cup children’s pedal car race.

VINTAGE AND SECOND-HAND FASHION

The lengths our Revival community go to perfect their outfits are incredible and the stories behind the outfits are special and timeless. For those who need a little guidance, we’ve put together online guides to help you source second-hand pieces and period costumes. Watch out for the style police and ‘Best Dressed Competition’ judges as they’ll be on the lookout for authentic outfits across the weekend too.

Jason Mamoa meeting and greeting fans

TWEAKED LAYOUT AND NEW CELEBRATIONS

2021 brought a number of exciting changes to the Goodwood Revival, including a variety of new immersive areas to explore throughout the three days. This year, we continue to tweak the layout, making it easier for guests to venture round the historic Motor Circuit and explore some new areas this summer.

NEW REVIVE & THRIVE VILLAGE

At Revival, we revisit a time when people would ‘make do and mend’ cherished belongings for a lifetime of use, reconnecting with the best of the past as an antidote to today’s throwaway culture.

In 2022, the new Revive & Thrive Village will embrace that strikingly relevant mantra with workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions and talks that celebrate the joys of vintage and share ways to reuse, repair and repurpose pre-loved belongings.

RENOWNED RIDERS AND DRIVERS

The Revival always attracts the finest in historic motor racing talent – and a host of famous faces from the motorsport world and beyond. 2022 will welcome Indy 500 stars Jimmie Johnson, Scott Dixon and Hélio Castroneves, along with the return of Formula 1 World Championship, Jenson Button.

THE PERFECT SETTING FOR CELEBRATING

If you’re celebrating a special occasion or just want to gift yourself the day you deserve, dining and entertaining experiences at the Goodwood Revival are a sure-fire way to make your time at the event extra special. Wherever you choose to spend your day, you’ll enjoy delicious food and drink, alongside exceptional views and your own private area to relax and socialise in.

INSTAGRAMMABLE MOMENTS

From the moment you enter the event, you’ll be transported back in time. From getting your hair styled at one of our Betty’s Salons, to Instagram-worthy backdrops, your friends will definitely suffer FOMO. We’d love to see your Revival photos so please tag us and use #GoodwoodRevival when sharing.

FREDDIE MARCH SPIRIT OF AVIATION

A magnificent concours d’elegance for pre-1966 aircraft which brings together some of the most elegant and rarely-seen machines from the history of aviation.

THE FANTASTIC REVIVAL HIGH STREET

The Revival High Street is a chance for you to walk down memory lane. Working alongside several major modern brands, we create an homage to the classic High Street, a place where you can buy gifts and memorabilia over the weekend.

ALL THE FUN OF THE FAIR

Cross the bridge taking you – literally – Over the Road and you open the door to a whole world of jollity, including the Revival Cinema presented by Sky Cinema, Fairground, Bonhams Auction and plenty of food outlets and shopping stalls.

Tickets are now limited for the Goodwood Revival and start from £64. To enjoy everything Revival has to offer this September, explore our remaining tickets and hospitality packages at goodwood.com/Revival, or by contacting our friendly Ticket Office on 01243 755055.

Children 12 years old and under are free, whilst those aged 13-21 years old go half price.