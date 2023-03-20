NOW READ: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car leaves fans stunned on flying visit to city

Cllr Pitt said: ‘The future of Portsmouth is our destination of tourism economy. Ever since I took this role on in 2018, I’ve tried to focus on “what have other places got that we haven’t?” The answer that I’ve come to is “absolutely nothing”. You can stay in Portsmouth or just outside and within an hours drive time, you could fill a fortnight without any problem at all.’

Councillor Steve Pitt (front and centre) met with representatives from Portmouth's most popular tourist attractions to launch the city's English Tourism Week campaign.

Several of Portsmouth’s most popular attractions are offering discounts to celebrate tourism week including D-Day Story, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Spinnaker Tower and Blue Reef Aquarium. The Mary Rose Museum is also promoting the launch of its new 4D experience which opens later this month.

Mary Rose Museum chief executive Dominic Jones said: ‘We’re all looking for a really positive summer. Yes, it’s not going to be back to the amazing days of all the international tourists, but it is starting to recover and I think this summer is going to be brilliant.’

Spinnaker Tower general manager Tony Sammut said: ‘Although we obviously have other amazing tourist attractions, I think the Spinnaker is the icon for the city and that is a draw. When you think of the Spinnaker, you think of Portsmouth and vice versa.

Tourism is an important part of Portsmouth's local economy

‘If the beginning part of the year is anything to go by, this week is just going to help that and drive it forwards. Last year was very strong and although visitor numbers aren’t quite what they were, actually everything else is and we’re about twenty per cent up on 2019.

Gunwharf Quays senior marketing and planning manager Laura Blake said: ‘It's really exciting to meet with all of our tourism partners in the city today. We always work really closely together and for us at Gunwharf Quays, having our beautiful waterfront home and outlet shopping, it's a great opportunity to work together to promote the city.’

