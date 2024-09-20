Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gosport residents will have the chance to see for themselves the transformation taking place at the former Royal Haslar Hospital thanks to a special opening day at the site.

Taking place tomorrow (September 21) between 10am and 4pm, the open day offers the opportunity to visit the 62-acre site near Alverstoke, view the magnificent period buildings and see the changes that are taking place within its stately grounds.

As previously reported by The News, the former hospital off Haslar Road is being converted into housing with some of buildings already transformed and other work still taking place.

On going work by Haslar Developments Ltd at the former Royal Haslar Hospital in Gosport.

The day will also showcase a range of local businesses and organisations and Haslar Marina will also have representatives at the event to talk about the wide range of activities and facilities it also has to offer.

Manwhile, the Haslar Heritage Group will be at the pristinely restored St Luke’s Church, the Grade II* Listed 1760s Theodore Jacobsen-designed building that stands at the heart of the site and will be available to answer questions and queries about the group, their activities and about the hospital.

The Memorial Garden at Haslar will also be open | Sarah Standing

The on-site Memorial Garden will be open, discreetly located in a quiet corner of Royal Haslar and veterans’ charity Shore Leave Haslar, which provides a safe haven and horticultural therapy to tri-service veterans, will be open with art and crafts made by volunteers and veterans for sale in support of the charity. Tea, coffee and homemade cakes will also be available.

The latest two-bedroom show apartment at Royal Haslar, located in Trinity House which is the main quadrangle building will be open, with representatives from Fox & Sons on hand to answer questions about homes at Haslar.

There is no need to book and parking will be free on site, though visitors are asked not to park near the Memorial Garden, as the spaces there are for residents only. For more details visit www.royalhaslar.com