News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Tropical house at Marwell Zoo is reopening following avian flu influenza and maintenance work

VISITORS will be flocking to Marwell Zoo’s tropical house once again as it reopens.

By Freddie Webb
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 3:39pm

One of the zoo’s most popular attractions, Our Energy For Life: Tropical House, will be reopening on Saturday following an avian flu outbreak. Marwell Zoo said people will have to use foot baths and sanitise their hands when entering in order to keep the birds safe.

NOW READ: Huge names added to Victorious Festival 2023 line-up

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Essential maintenance work was carried out while it was closed. It was shut off to the public since the end of last year. The area boasts a whole host of exotic animals, including free flying birds, frogs, tortoises, a crocodile monitor lizard, insects.

The tropical house at the zoo is back open. Pictured is Santos the two-toed sloth. Picture: Lara Jackson/Marwell Zoo.
Most Popular

    There is also a huge 70,000-litre aquarium with thousands of fish. Visitors can also see hundreds of plants as they walk through the winding path through the exhibit.

    The zoo is owned by the conservation charity Marwell Wildlife, with the wildlife park hosting giraffes, Rhinoceros, zebra, tigers and other endangered species.