One of the zoo’s most popular attractions, Our Energy For Life: Tropical House, will be reopening on Saturday following an avian flu outbreak. Marwell Zoo said people will have to use foot baths and sanitise their hands when entering in order to keep the birds safe.

Essential maintenance work was carried out while it was closed. It was shut off to the public since the end of last year. The area boasts a whole host of exotic animals, including free flying birds, frogs, tortoises, a crocodile monitor lizard, insects.

The tropical house at the zoo is back open. Pictured is Santos the two-toed sloth. Picture: Lara Jackson/Marwell Zoo.

There is also a huge 70,000-litre aquarium with thousands of fish. Visitors can also see hundreds of plants as they walk through the winding path through the exhibit.