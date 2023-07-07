News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Victoria Park in Portsmouth will host a free Sunday Funday next weekend

Victoria Park will be welcoming families next weekend for a free fun day which will come with funfair rides and live music.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

The event, which will take place on July 16 between 10.30am and 4pm, will be offering a huge range of activities for the entire family to get involved in – for free.

Live perfomances, funfair rides, bouncy castles, community stalls and food outlets will all be present, ready for hundreds of people to throw themselves into the fun.

SEE ALSO: Mystery surrounds markings that have appeared in Milton Park

Victoria Park will be hosting a family fun day next weekend.Victoria Park will be hosting a family fun day next weekend.
Victoria Park will be hosting a family fun day next weekend.
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Performances from Panatical Steel Band, SKA choir, Centrestage Academy, Cantrelle Singers, Bessie Curson Academy and Drumnation will take place throughout the day. There will also be a special performance from International Street Performer Taroo, supported by Crying Out Loud.

    The festival will cover the entire park and there will also be a fire truck on site, which will be a perfect photo opportunity for the family.

    For more information about the event, click the link.

    Related topics:Victoria ParkPortsmouth