The event, which will take place on July 16 between 10.30am and 4pm, will be offering a huge range of activities for the entire family to get involved in – for free.

Live perfomances, funfair rides, bouncy castles, community stalls and food outlets will all be present, ready for hundreds of people to throw themselves into the fun.

Victoria Park will be hosting a family fun day next weekend.

Performances from Panatical Steel Band, SKA choir, Centrestage Academy, Cantrelle Singers, Bessie Curson Academy and Drumnation will take place throughout the day. There will also be a special performance from International Street Performer Taroo, supported by Crying Out Loud.