The musical extravaganza is taking over Southsea Common this August bank holiday weekend.

A stellar line-up has been organised for the festival, with Sam Fender, Stereophonics and Paulo Nutini as headliners.

Victorious Festival 2021 taken by Marcin Jedrysiak

The full set list for the festival, between August 28 and August 30, has been released.

Tickets are still available in case you have missed out on buying one so far.

A whole host of stages will be open to music-lovers, as well as a comedy line-up if you fancy having a laugh.

If you are planning on attending this year’s Victorious Festival, there are a number of things you are prohibited from bringing into the grounds.

Salsa Solent Dance Academy at Victorious Festival 2021 in the World Music Village

Here is the full list:

- beanbags

- air horns

- Chinese lanterns

- chemical toilets

- soundsystems

- generators

- BBQs

- glass bottles

- any beverages (an empty water vessel may be brought in to the venue to fill up at free drinking water points – does not include glass)

- food (with the exception of baby food – no glass containers)

- drones

- laser pens

- unofficial high vis jackets

- chairs or camping chairs

- inflatables

- potential weapons of any kind

- new psychoactive substances

- nitrous oxide also known as laughing gas

- balloons and/or associated paraphernalia

- illegal substances

- fireworks

- compressed gas containers

- flares

- smoke bombs

- flag sticks

- banners, signs or materials displaying political, religious, offensive or race-related messages, slogans or images

- any item that an Authorised Person considers dangerous, hazardous and/or illegal or that may be used as a weapon or a missile or that may compromise or otherwise interfere with the enjoyment, comfort or safety of (or pose a hazard to) any person or security at the Venue

- animals (guide dogs being the exception)

- any tripods or video camera equipment whatsoever (whether or not for personal use)

- any camera or other type of photographic or recording device (of any nature whatsoever and whether capturing audio, or still or moving pictures) other than for personal use

- any objects bearing trademarks or other kinds of promotional signs and messages (of whatever nature) which we or any Authorised Person believes are for promotional purposes (and any Prohibited Items may be removed, confiscated and/or destroyed even if the item itself is not illegal without compensation at the discretion of any Authorised Person)