Victorious Festival 2023: Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle among the comedy highlights announced
Russell Howard will be the headliner for the Friday, August 23 on the comedy stage while Frankie Boyle will be the big name on the Saturday, August 24. News is still awaited over who will headline on the Sunday. It follows a huge expansion of comedy stage at this year’s event, with new comedy big top tent providing to be much a big hit that many people sat outside while names such as Dara Ó Briain and Omid Djalili entertained the crowds.
It comes as an exciting star-studded line up of bands and artists have been announced as the headliners for Victorious Festival 2024, with Fat Boy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro among the big names announced.
Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said: “This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning. Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres.
"We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember.”