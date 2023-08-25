News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: The Coral pull out of performing at Victorious as a result of illness with The Cribs set to replace them

The Coral have pulled out of performing at Victorious on Saturday, citing illness within the band.
By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Aug 2023, 21:18 BST- 1 min read
The Coral performing at Tramlines 2022 in SheffieldThe Coral performing at Tramlines 2022 in Sheffield
They were due to perform at 6.35pm on the Castle Stage, but organisers have announced that illness means they are no longer able to perform.

Victorious organisers said: “Unfortunately, The Coral are no longer able to perform due to illness. We are thrilled to announced The Cribs will be performing in their place.”

Earlier today The Mary Wallopers dropped out of performing on the Common stage today as a result of a delayed flight to the South Coast.