Victorious Festival 2023: The Coral pull out of performing at Victorious as a result of illness with The Cribs set to replace them
The Coral have pulled out of performing at Victorious on Saturday, citing illness within the band.
They were due to perform at 6.35pm on the Castle Stage, but organisers have announced that illness means they are no longer able to perform.
Victorious organisers said: “Unfortunately, The Coral are no longer able to perform due to illness. We are thrilled to announced The Cribs will be performing in their place.”