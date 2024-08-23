Victorious Festival 2024: Behind the scenes backstage - video tour
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fantastic three-day Victorious Festival is underway - and behind the scenes there is an army of staff making it all happen.
I was privileged to be invited for a special behind the scenes tour to see the dressing rooms, chill out area, and backstage on the Common stage itself.
So much work goes into the smooth transitions between acts with their kit arriving and needing to be packed up.
Watch the video embedded within this story to see what it is like backstage - and the first act Pacific Island take to the stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.