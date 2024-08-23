Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The fantastic three-day Victorious Festival is underway - and behind the scenes there is an army of staff making it all happen.

I was privileged to be invited for a special behind the scenes tour to see the dressing rooms, chill out area, and backstage on the Common stage itself.

So much work goes into the smooth transitions between acts with their kit arriving and needing to be packed up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch the video embedded within this story to see what it is like backstage - and the first act Pacific Island take to the stage.