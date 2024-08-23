Victorious Festival 2024: Russell Howard wows the crowds in a packed comedy tent

By Kelly Brown
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 18:15 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 18:29 BST

The comedy tent was bursting at the seams at Victorious Festival as crowds flocked to watch headliner Russell Howard.

Festival goers packed the comedy tent and spilled out beyond it taking full advantage of the new big screens outside it as a better feature of the popular attraction this year.

Watch the video embedded with this story to see the welcome he was given by the Victorious crowd (please note there is bad language at the end of the video). Also look at the pictures of the crowds during his set:

The crowds watching Russell Howard in the Big top Comedy and Cabaret Tent at Victorious Festival Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Russell Howard at Victorious Festival

The crowds watching Russell Howard in the Big top Comedy and Cabaret Tent at Victorious Festival Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Russell Howard at in the big tent Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Russel Howard at Victorious Festival Pictured: Russell Howard Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Russell Howard at in the big tent Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Russell Howard at Victorious Festival Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Russell Howard at Victorious Festival

Russell Howard at Victorious Festival Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

The crowds watching Russell Howard in the Big top Comedy and Cabaret Tent at Victorious Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Russell Howard at Victorious Festival

The crowds watching Russell Howard in the Big top Comedy and Cabaret Tent at Victorious Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

