Yesterday (Wednesday, August 21) I paid a visit to the site and saw seating and hay bales arriving ready to be put alongside alongside the stages, bars, toilets, recycling stations and other key facilities which are already in place. It really is all coming together nicely. Areas such as the Kids’ Arena are shaping up with fairground rides already in situ as well as space for a HUGE bouncy castle (!), and Southsea Castle is looking stunning with decorations inside as ‘Henry’s House’ continues to be a key feature of the Festival.

It was fantastic to see the site shaping up, with much of the layout being kept the same as last year’s expanded set up with the Common Stage set closer to Clarence Pier and the Kids’ Arena on the other side of the skatepark.

It was also fantastic to see the return of the Seaside Stage now that the sea defence work has been complete. And there is fabulous news for those going to the comedy tent as this year there will be big screens outside. many will remember it was bursting at the seams last year with many people sitting outside and trying to listen to the fabulous acts. So this year that is a huge improvement which will really make a difference.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see the site shaping up. Tickets for Victorious, taking place on August 23, 24 and 25 in Southsea, are still available and can be bought at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/

