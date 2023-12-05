Victorious Festival 2024: The highlights of last year's event - as next year's headliners are announced
With next year’s amazing line-up for Victorious Festival 2024 already announced, we take a look back to the three-day spectacular from August of this year.
Mumford and Sons, Kasabian, Kaiser Chiefs, Jamiroquai and Ellie Goulding were among the big names who performed at this year’s event. And next year’s event looks to be just as good with the line-up featuring Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro.
Watch the highlights from last year in the video embedded in this story.