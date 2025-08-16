The much-anticipated festival is returning to Southsea Common on Friday, August 22 kickstarting a stellar weekend of brilliant musical acts, fantastic comedy, delicious food – and maybe the odd drink or two.
It is going to be an action packed weekend, so to help you navigate it, we have put together some highlights to keep an eye out for. Whatever type of music you are in to, Victorious has something for everyone this year.
1. Victorious Festival
With Victorious Festival nearly upon us, here are some highlights not to miss. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Friday's headliners
The first big dilemma arrives on Friday, should you watch Queens of the Stone Age on the Common Stage or Madness on the Castle Stage? No one knows (get it?). Unfortunately you can't see both as they start around about the same time. Madness will be sure to pull a big crowd but many will also be intrigued to see the Josh Homme led rock band live. The choice is yours. Picture by Paul Windsor Photo: paul Windsor : Paul Windsor
3. Kids Stage
If you are taking your little ones then Victorious Festival has you covered. The Kids Stage line-up is packed full of acts to keep them entertained and amused while meet and greets will also be available with the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog and Peppa Pig. Photo: Victorious Festival
4. The late replacements
While it was sad to hear that Michael Kiwanuka had to pull out due to illness, the festival organisers did well to bring in a safe pair of hands at short notice. Kaiser Chiefs last appeared in 2023 where they brought their usual energetic performance and anthemic songs. Pictured - Kaiser Chiefs Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute