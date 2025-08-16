2 . Friday's headliners

The first big dilemma arrives on Friday, should you watch Queens of the Stone Age on the Common Stage or Madness on the Castle Stage? No one knows (get it?). Unfortunately you can't see both as they start around about the same time. Madness will be sure to pull a big crowd but many will also be intrigued to see the Josh Homme led rock band live. The choice is yours. Picture by Paul Windsor Photo: paul Windsor : Paul Windsor