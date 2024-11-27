Victorious Festival 2025: Line-up to be announced with huge hint on Castle Field pending
Taking place on August 22,23 and 24, Victorious Festival is arguably the biggest event in Portsmouth’s calendar with thousands flocking to the city every year.
This year the city welcomed famous musicians and comedians including the likes of Russell Howard, Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jess Glyne, Louis Tomlinson and Becky Hill. Tickets for next year went on sale as soon as the festival finished in August but as we near Christmas, there is one question on everyone’s mind - Who will be performing at the festival next year?
The team at Victorious have today (November 27) confirmed that the first wave of the line-up is due to be released next week sparking excitement across the city.
The Victorious Festival Facebook page wrote: “It's Happening! The Victorious 2025 lineup is dropping next week! Keep your eyes peeled for a big clue on Castle Field very soon!”
People have already cast their bets on who could be performing over the weekend with the Manic Street Preachers, Kaiser Chiefs and Foster the People all contenders.
