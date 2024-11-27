Anticipation is brewing as a huge announcement is made regarding the line-up for Victorious Festival.

This year the city welcomed famous musicians and comedians including the likes of Russell Howard, Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jess Glyne, Louis Tomlinson and Becky Hill. Tickets for next year went on sale as soon as the festival finished in August but as we near Christmas, there is one question on everyone’s mind - Who will be performing at the festival next year?

Resilient Lady, operated by Virgin Voyages, sailing past Portsmouth during Victorious Festival 2024, with an illuminated messages "Pompey" seen by festival-goers. | Contributed

The Victorious Festival Facebook page wrote: “It's Happening! The Victorious 2025 lineup is dropping next week! Keep your eyes peeled for a big clue on Castle Field very soon!”

People have already cast their bets on who could be performing over the weekend with the Manic Street Preachers, Kaiser Chiefs and Foster the People all contenders.