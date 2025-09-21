Victory Festival & Air Display full military parade delights crowds as spitfires take to the skies - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 21st Sep 2025, 13:26 BST
Crowds were delighted as a full military parade took place at the Parco Victory Festival & Air Display 2025.

The second day of the festival got off to a thrilling start with a full military parade taking to the streets as onlookers waved flags in awe of the pageantry on Saturday, September 20.

Following the parade, the skies above roared with a four-warbird five minute display of two Spitfires, a Hurricane and a Buchon — in a moving tribute to the 80th anniversaries of VE & VJ Days.

See pictures of the incredible day below:

Supermarine Spitfires. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-23)

Supermarine Spitfires. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-23) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Victory Festival and Air Display 2025 military parade makes its way through Marine Parade West, Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-61)

Victory Festival and Air Display 2025 military parade makes its way through Marine Parade West, Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-61) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Minis taking part in the parade. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-60)

Minis taking part in the parade. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-60) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Excited onlookers watch the parade. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-69)

Excited onlookers watch the parade. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-69) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

