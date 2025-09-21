The second day of the festival got off to a thrilling start with a full military parade taking to the streets as onlookers waved flags in awe of the pageantry on Saturday, September 20.
Following the parade, the skies above roared with a four-warbird five minute display of two Spitfires, a Hurricane and a Buchon — in a moving tribute to the 80th anniversaries of VE & VJ Days.
See pictures of the incredible day below:
1. Victory Festival and Air Display 2025
Supermarine Spitfires. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-23) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. Victory Festival and Air Display 2025
Victory Festival and Air Display 2025 military parade makes its way through Marine Parade West, Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-61) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Victory Festival and Air Display 2025
Minis taking part in the parade. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-60) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Victory Festival and Air Display 2025
Excited onlookers watch the parade. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200925-69) Photo: Chris Moorhouse