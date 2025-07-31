Vintage bus rides and free family fun on offer as the Stokes Bay Bus Rally makes a return
The free event is taking place this Sunday, August 3, and features more than 60 vintage, preserved and in service buses and coaches, as well as face painting, rock climbing, food and drink stalls and live broadcasting from Radio Victory.
Taking place from 10am to 4.30pm, free vintage shuttle buses will be running to the event every 30-45 mins from Gosport Interchange, Fareham bus station and Fareham station roundabout as well as Stubbington.
First Solent 5 service also stops directly outside the event and that’s an hourly service from each end Gosport - Fareham.
A timetable and souvenir programme will also be available on the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.