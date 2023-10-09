Watch more of our videos on Shots!

October 11 marks the anniversary of what is described as the most complex maritime salvage operation the world had ever seen, when the Mary Rose was famously raised from the Solent to to celebrate the Museum is giving those bearing its name as their their first or middle name the chance to visit for free for the day.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the famous ship going on display to the public for the first time in October 1983.

View of Mary Rose's Stern to Bow from the Main Deck Gallery - Copyright Mary Rose Museum

"Here at the Mary Rose Museum, it’s humbling to reflect on the incredible journey of this historic ship, from its extraordinary recovery four decades ago to its enduring significance today,” said Dominic Jones, chief executive officer, The Mary Rose Trust. “The Mary Rose stands as a priceless jewel of Tudor history, and her recovery remains etched in our collective national memory as a monumental moment in time. Her name is so iconic that we wanted to share our celebrations with her namesakes, giving them the opportunity to visit for free on the 11th October anniversary.”

Guests with the name Mary or Rose who would like to take advantage of the free entry offer just need to to along to the museum in the historic dockyard October 11 with their photographic ID. There is no need to book in advance, with entry times to the Mary Rose Museum between 10am and 4.45pm.