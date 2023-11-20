WATCH: Excited families and children line streets for Christmas grotto at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean and meet Santa
Visitors packed a Christmas grotto and eagerly waited to see Father Christmas.
Winter wonderland at Keydell Nurseries in Havant Road, Horndean, opened on Friday (November 17) to excited crowds.
A fire engine travelled down the road with Father Christmas and his elves meeting the children.
The ever popular festive grotto proved to be a big hit with the residents.
The woodland walk also proved to be a major hit. A video capturing the event is at the top of this article.