WATCH: Excited families and children line streets for Christmas grotto at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean and meet Santa

Visitors packed a Christmas grotto and eagerly waited to see Father Christmas.
By Freddie Webb
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
Winter wonderland at Keydell Nurseries in Havant Road, Horndean, opened on Friday (November 17) to excited crowds.

A fire engine travelled down the road with Father Christmas and his elves meeting the children.

The ever popular festive grotto proved to be a big hit with the residents.

The woodland walk also proved to be a major hit. A video capturing the event is at the top of this article.

