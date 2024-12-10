WATCH: Fabulous Gudge Heath Lane Christmas light display features flames from a chimney
The Christmas light show is taking place in Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham where a home has been decorated to create a 25 minute show accompanied by music and fire. All money raised will be donated to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.
Shows will take place every day until December 27 at 5.30pm, 6pm, 6.30pm, 7pm and 9.30pm until December 27, weather permitting.
For a preview watch the video embedded in this story.
Spectators are asked to remain behind the barrier and park with consideration to neighbours.
For more details visit the Gudgeheath Lane Light Show Facebook page.
