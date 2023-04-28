News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Skate park in former Sainsbury's site to host adrenline-filled festival combining music and extreme sports

Portsmouth’s indoor skate park – opened last year inside a disused supermarket – is set to host its first music festival.

By Joe Buncle
Published 28th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Pitt Street Indoor Skate Park, at the former site of Sainsbury’s on Commercial Road, will host the ‘Bank Holiday Bonanza’ on May 26, 27, and 28 which promises to be an event where ‘music, adrenaline, and excitement collide’. The three-day event will run from Saturday to the bank holiday Monday.

The festival will feature music from punk, hip-hop and psychedelic artists alongside ‘thrilling’ displays of extreme sports such as skateboarding, BMXing, scootering, and inline rollerblading. Food and drink will also be on offer from independent traders.

Max Dougan (28) tests on the ramps at the Pitt Street Skatepark. Picture: Mike CooterMax Dougan (28) tests on the ramps at the Pitt Street Skatepark. Picture: Mike Cooter
Pitt Street Indoor Skatepark founder Jake Skinner said: ‘Pitt St Bank Holiday Bonanza is the perfect way of showcasing local talent and a wide variety of different creative expressions from around the county. Not only do we have a plethora of alternative sounds on the main stage and in the temple wheels, where we will be hosting roller discos and late night disco parties.

‘The skatepark remains fully functioning throughout the weekend accessible for public use along with jams, prizes, and giveaways. If you didn’t already know, we are a non-profit here at Pitt St so all the money made from this event goes into keeping the fire burning.’

Bands in the inaugaral line-up – which has more than 20 confirmed artists at time of writing – include Dead Rabbits, The Stayawakes, Pest Control, The Strongest Tool and Sad Palace, with more still to be announced.Tickets cost £20 per day or £50 for the whole weekend and are available online.

The opening of the Pitt Street undercover skatepark in 2022. Pictured: Riley Harris (20), skatepark founder Jacob Skinner (33), Councillor Steve Pitt (53 - Cabinet Member for Economic Development) and Luke Parker (26). Picture: Mike CooterThe opening of the Pitt Street undercover skatepark in 2022. Pictured: Riley Harris (20), skatepark founder Jacob Skinner (33), Councillor Steve Pitt (53 - Cabinet Member for Economic Development) and Luke Parker (26). Picture: Mike Cooter
The opening of the Pitt Street undercover skatepark in 2022. Pictured: Riley Harris (20), skatepark founder Jacob Skinner (33), Councillor Steve Pitt (53 - Cabinet Member for Economic Development) and Luke Parker (26). Picture: Mike Cooter
