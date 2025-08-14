WATCH: The Ocean Race hits Portsmouth as stage winners Biotherm arrive in Gunwharf to kick start weekend event
The stage winners of The Ocean Race Europe arrived in Portsmouth having left Kiel in Germany on Sunday, August 10. The victors, French team Biotherm, arrived in Gunwharf this afternoon celebrating jubilantly.
The other four teams are on their way and should arrive at the sailing village set up in Gunwharf later today.
Portsmouth is one of six stopovers for The Ocean Race Europe, an offshore sailing race for the foiling IMOCA class, part of an around the world race. Residents we will be able to enjoy a host of activities at the sailing village all weekend - from family activities and engaging and educational ocean health activities, to showcases of extraordinary achievements of the sailors and teams in the Race.