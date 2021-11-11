We Shine Portsmouth will make its debut next week and promises to be a dazzling affair.

Staged by cultural organisation Portsmouth Creates, it will see buildings and landmarks across the city being lit up during a stunning three-night art spectacle.

Originally due to take place in 2020 it was delayed due to the pandemic.

This stunning display by artists Heinrich and Palmer will be among the impressive installations set to feature during the We Shine Portsmouth festival next month.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is We Shine Portsmouth?

It starts next Thursday (November 18) and will run until November 20.

Projections for We Shine Portsmouth. picture by Tom Langford

Do you need tickets?

We Shine Portsmouth is a free event.

What is it?

Featuring works from local and national artists.

Featuring projections on buildings, huge painted murals, large-scale light installations, dance performances, a light parade, and more.

Alongside the amazing art and light installations, We Create Market; a market specialising in local makers, designers and artists, will be back for its Christmas edition.

What time are the works of art viewable?

Most of the We Shine Portsmouth displays will be viewable between 5pm and 9pm.

However Imaginarium of Dreams is open from 7pm to 11pm.

The murals – Marie Costa Mural, Pompey Pelican, Proper Faces, Home in the Heart and The People’s Park – will be visible during the day.

How many works of art will there be?

There are 17 works of art that will be spread out across the city – as well as the Christmas light switch on.

All but three of the artworks will be on display on each night between November 18 and November 20.

Among the works is the Ship of the Gods – which has been designed by Heinrich & Palmer, it is located in St Mary’s Church, Fratton.

Where are the rest of the artworks located?

- Community in Motion will be in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Artist: foursandeights x Pompey Banana Club (All three days)

- Rainbow in the Dark/ Enlightened Avenue will be in Victoria Park. Artist: Benjamin Clegg / Mandala Creative. (All three days)

- Butterflies will be displayed on The Astoria in Guildhall Walk. Artist: Thomas Buckley. (All three days).

- Animating Street Art will be in St Mary’s Church, Fratton. Artist: Thomas Buckley. (All three days).

- Fire Flies will be in Victoria Park. Artist: Mark Anderson. (All three days).

- Feather Dervishes will be in Victoria Park. Artist: Mark Anderson. (All three days).

- The Projection Project will be in Menuhin Theatre, 3rd Floor, Portsmouth Central Library. Artist: William Lindley. (All three days).

- Imaginarium of Dreams will be in The Studio Theatre, Portsmouth Guildhall. Artist: 1000 Plateaus presents (Friday only).

- Festival of Lights starts at the car park of The Royal British Legion, Fratton. Artist: Fratton Big Local in association with Splodge Designs (Friday only).

- To See Stars will be in Eldon Building Foyer, Southsea. Artist: Clarke Reynolds – The Blind Braille Artist. (All three days).

- Marie Costa Mural will be on the outside of Portsmouth Combined Court Centre. Artist: Neequaye Dreph Dsane. (All three days).

- Pompey Heroes Project: A Retrospective will be in Aspex Portsmouth, The Vulcan Building. Artist: Olufemi Olaiya (Saturday only – 4pm to 6pm).

- Pompey Pelican will be on Angmering House, Upper Arundel Street. Artist: Curtis Hylton. (All three days).

- Proper Faces mural will be in Orchard Road Park Basketball Court. Artist: Dharma 77 (All three days).

- The People’s Park will be in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Artist: Zoë Power. (All three days).

- Home in the Heart will be in Portsmouth Harbour train station. Artist: Ashley John (All three days).