What's on this weekend: Here are 3 things to do this weekend in Portsmouth and the surrounding area

This weekend is packed full of exciting and varied events – this is what you can expect.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

The city and the surrounding areas have got a lot of fun filled events taking place across the summer and this weekend is no different with a list of things that people can get involved in.

Here are just a few:

Party in the park

Some of the many airborne characters at the Southsea Kite Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)Some of the many airborne characters at the Southsea Kite Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)
Some of the many airborne characters at the Southsea Kite Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)
    Gosport will be hosting another party in the park this weekend where people can have fun for free. The event, which is organised by the council, will take place on July 29 and 30 and it will welcome music, stalls, crafts, fun fairs rides, a bubbleman, Punch & Judy on Sunday, go-karts, bouncy castles, various food vendors and drink.

    This is one not to miss and if you want to attend it is taking place at Walpole Park, Gosport.

    Kite festival

    Portsmouth’s International Kite Festival is annual classic that attracts thousands of people each year and it is set to be just as big and just as fun this year.

    It is a free event, which will be held on Southsea Common on Saturday, July 29 from 10am to 5.45pm and Sunday, July 30 from 10am to 5pm.

    This year the theme is ‘East meets West’ and the event will showcase kites from all over the World.

    Totally Tributes

    Port Solent will be putting on an event perfect for those that love music. Totally Tributes will take place at The Boardwalk between 1pm and 6:30pm and it will welcome tributes from some of the greats including Bowie, Abba and UB40 to get everyone on the dance floor.

    Tribute acts Pop Up Bowie, Abba Fever and RU40 will take to the outdoor stage on Saturday, 29 July and it is set to be a brilliant afternoon.

