While some try to avoid Christmas for as long as possible, there is no getting away from the fact that it is right around the corner. Aisles are stocked with mince pies, channels are full of Christmas adverts, and Christmas light switch on ceremonies have been announced across the region.
If you, like myself, can’t wait to get in the festive spirit.
Here are some important dates for your diary for some of the key switch on events across the Portsmouth area:
1. Palmerston Road, Southsea
Thursday, November 21, 5pm to 7pm - The Southsea event will be the first of three to take place in the city all to be hosted by Greatest Hits Mark Collins. Portsmouth manager John Mousinho will be onstage for the switch on with the Love Southsea Market giving Photo: Portsmouth
2. Commercial Road, Portsmouth
Saturday, November 23, 4pm to 6pm - Rounding off the festive events is the switch on in Commercial Road. A number of panto stars will be attending alongside more of the cities footballing heroes as well as a special visit from Santa Clause. This will take place inside the Cascades at the former Dorothy Perkins shop as a result of the bad weather which is forecast. Photo: The News archive
3. Christmas light switch on at Cosham, Portsmouth
Friday, November 22, 5pm to 6.30pm - Mark Collins will once again be joined by some Pompey football heroes for the switch on in Cosham High Street. The event will also see a carol concert entertain the crowds. Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Fareham
Saturday, November 23, 10am to 7pm in West Street - Fareham Borough Council will be celebrating its fiftieth anniversary at the festive event which boasts an indoor Christmas market, free children’s activities and fun fair rides. The lights themselves will be switched on at 5.30pm. The Christmas market will be inside Fareham Shopping Centre in the old Clarks unit near Costa. Photo: Mike Cooter
