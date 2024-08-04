People strolled around all the exhibits at Portchester Castle in the bright sunshine. Children got to enjoy a petting zoo with cute animals while adults looked at the vintage cars which were on display.

Emergency service personnel from the police and fire service ran workshops for the kids, with children also having fun with lots of toys and games.

People also got to explore a range of stalls with delicious food, accompanied by a dog show and other live performances. Here are 18 pictures from the event.

