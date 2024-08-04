Wholesome scenes of families and residents enjoying Portchester Gala at Portchester Castle - pictures

Excited families and friends had a wonderful time at Portchester gala yesterday.

People strolled around all the exhibits at Portchester Castle in the bright sunshine. Children got to enjoy a petting zoo with cute animals while adults looked at the vintage cars which were on display.

Emergency service personnel from the police and fire service ran workshops for the kids, with children also having fun with lots of toys and games.

People also got to explore a range of stalls with delicious food, accompanied by a dog show and other live performances. Here are 18 pictures from the event.

The Oliver family at Portchester Gala in Portchester Castle on August 3

The Oliver family at Portchester Gala in Portchester Castle on August 3

The Samways family at Portchester Gala.

The Samways family at Portchester Gala.

Crowds gathered at Portchester Gala in Portchester Castle on August 3.

Crowds gathered at Portchester Gala in Portchester Castle on August 3.

Crowds gathered at Portchester Gala in Portchester Castle on August 3.

Crowds gathered at Portchester Gala in Portchester Castle on August 3. Photo: Matthew Clark

