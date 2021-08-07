The four-day event is now being run at a reduced size after ‘atrocious weather’ led to safety concerns.

Wickham Festival was affected by heavy rain on its opening afternoon turned the venue into a ‘mudpit’.

On Friday, organisers released the following statement on social media: ‘On balance, we have decided to go ahead with a reduced size Wickham Festival rather than no festival at all.

Fighting against the mud and hillside to get to the bar at Wickham Festival. Picture: Andy Hornby

‘In a way it’s returning to our roots, the kind of smaller-scale event which we used to run.

‘It won’t be perfect, it won’t be what you and we wanted to see, but it will allow you to see the artists booked to appear this weekend as well as enjoy the other attractions, which are unaffected by the main stage problems.

‘We apologise again for the problems which can affect any festival. We hope you appreciate we are doing everything to resolve those issues within our control and to be honest with you about where we’re at, but sadly the main stage issues are outside our control.’

Van Morrison, Deacon Blue, Nick Lowe, Seth Lakeman and Eliza Carthy are among some of the acts due to perform at the festival today.

But what does the weather forecast have in store for the event today?

The Met Office is predicting heavy rain changing to overcast by lunchtime, but with light rain again from 4pm to 9pm.

Meanwhile, BBC Weather are forecasting light rain showers throughout the day in Wickham.

Accuweather are predicting that it will be ‘breezy with showers around’.

So if you are heading down to Wickham Festival today, expect more rain.

