Wickham Festival 2023: Here are 11 photos from first day of Wickham festival

Wickham Festival has got off to a brilliant start with performances from a range of artists.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST

Wickham Festival, which was named the Uk’s best festival of it’s size in 2015 by the Live UK Music Business Awards, is in full swing after a successful first day yesterday (August 3).

The event attracts hundreds of people from all over the country and this year the festival is welcoming the likes of The Proclaimers and Fisherman’s Friends.

The well attended festival is taking place between August 3 and August 6 and yesterday ticket holders had the opportunity to see acts including Show of Hands, Martyn Joseph, Track Dogs and 21st Century Abba.

Here are 11 pictures from the first day at Wickham Festival:

For more information about tickets, click here.

1. Wickham Festival 2023

Wickham Festival 2023 started on Thursday, August 3, in Blind Lane, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

2. Wickham Festival 2023

Wickham Festival 2023 started on Thursday, August 3, in Blind Lane, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

3. Wickham Festival 2023

Wickham Festival 2023 started on Thursday, August 3, in Blind Lane, Wickham. Pictured is: (l-r) Nancie Hennessy (9) and Isobel Downs (10) from Liverpool. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

4. Wickham Festival 2023

Wickham Festival 2023 started on Thursday, August 3, in Blind Lane, Wickham. Pictured is: Fleetwood Collective. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

