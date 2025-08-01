While thunder and lighting had not been scheduled in the line-up for Wickham Festival, it gate crashed anyway, with a lightening protocol threatening to delay the start. Fortunately it passed over quickly allowing people to enjoy the first day of the festival on Thursday, July 31.

The day featured bands such as the Bootleg Beatles as well a number of entertainment acts including Morris Dancers. Crowds did not let the rain dampen their spirits to make the most of the first day with the weather looking brighter for the rest of the weekend.

Find pictures of people dancing in the rain at Wickham Festival 2025 below:

Wickham Festival Natalie and Maddie Fisk (9), from Southampton, enjoying Wickham Festival 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1224)

Wickham Festival Emma and Claire, from Gosport, didn't let the rain dampen their spirits at Wickham Festival. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1229)

Wickham Festival Morris dancers take to the stage at Wickham Festival on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1236)