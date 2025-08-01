Wickham Festival 2025: Crowds brave the rain as it fails to dampen spirits - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 1st Aug 2025, 18:22 BST
Festivalgoers braved the stormy conditions as a weekend of live music was kicked off in Wickham.

While thunder and lighting had not been scheduled in the line-up for Wickham Festival, it gate crashed anyway, with a lightening protocol threatening to delay the start. Fortunately it passed over quickly allowing people to enjoy the first day of the festival on Thursday, July 31.

The day featured bands such as the Bootleg Beatles as well a number of entertainment acts including Morris Dancers. Crowds did not let the rain dampen their spirits to make the most of the first day with the weather looking brighter for the rest of the weekend.

Find pictures of people dancing in the rain at Wickham Festival 2025 below:

Natalie and Maddie Fisk (9), from Southampton, enjoying Wickham Festival 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1224)

Natalie and Maddie Fisk (9), from Southampton, enjoying Wickham Festival 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1224) Photo: Sarah Standing

Emma and Claire, from Gosport, didn't let the rain dampen their spirits at Wickham Festival. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1229)

Emma and Claire, from Gosport, didn't let the rain dampen their spirits at Wickham Festival. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1229) Photo: Sarah Standing

Morris dancers take to the stage at Wickham Festival on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1236)

Morris dancers take to the stage at Wickham Festival on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1236) Photo: Sarah Standing

Festival goers dancing in the rain. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1249)

Festival goers dancing in the rain. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1249) Photo: Sarah Standing

