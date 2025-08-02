The likes of Newton Faulkner and Lucy Spraggan brought the entertainment to revellers at the Wickham Festival on Friday, August 1.They topped off a day of fun as families and friends came together together to dance and enjoy the performances and activities on show.
The weekend will see a number of performers take to the stage including the Bootleg Beatles, Fisherman’s Friends, Richard Thompson, Leo Sayer, Tom Robinson and his band, and Kate Rusby. Away from the stage crowds can get involved in Morris Dancing, street theatre, yoga, silent disco, dance workshops and more.
Here are the pictures from a fantastic Friday:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.