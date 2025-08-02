The likes of Newton Faulkner and Lucy Spraggan brought the entertainment to revellers at the Wickham Festival on Friday, August 1.They topped off a day of fun as families and friends came together together to dance and enjoy the performances and activities on show.

The weekend will see a number of performers take to the stage including the Bootleg Beatles, Fisherman’s Friends, Richard Thompson, Leo Sayer, Tom Robinson and his band, and Kate Rusby. Away from the stage crowds can get involved in Morris Dancing, street theatre, yoga, silent disco, dance workshops and more.

Here are the pictures from a fantastic Friday:

Crowds enjoying Wickham Festival on Friday, August 1. Picture: Sarah Standing

Newton Faulkner at Wickham Festival on Friday, August 1. Picture: Sarah Standing

Talisk bring their folk tunes, equipped with violin and accordion, to Wickham Festival. Picture: Sarah Standing