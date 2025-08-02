Wickham Festival 2025 Day 2: Newton Faulkner and Lucy Spraggan wow the crowds as the festival gets in full swing

By Joe Williams
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 16:44 BST
While day one was somewhat of a wash out, festival goers enjoyed a sunny day two at the Wickham Festival.

The likes of Newton Faulkner and Lucy Spraggan brought the entertainment to revellers at the Wickham Festival on Friday, August 1.They topped off a day of fun as families and friends came together together to dance and enjoy the performances and activities on show.

The weekend will see a number of performers take to the stage including the Bootleg Beatles, Fisherman’s Friends, Richard Thompson, Leo Sayer, Tom Robinson and his band, and Kate Rusby. Away from the stage crowds can get involved in Morris Dancing, street theatre, yoga, silent disco, dance workshops and more.

Here are the pictures from a fantastic Friday:

Crowds enjoying Wickham Festival on Friday, August 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-8030)

1. Wickham Festival Day Two

Crowds enjoying Wickham Festival on Friday, August 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-8030) Photo: Sarah Standing

Newton Faulkner at Wickham Festival on Friday, August 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-1624)

2. Wickham Festival Day Two

Newton Faulkner at Wickham Festival on Friday, August 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-1624) Photo: Sarah Standing

Talisk bring their folk tunes, equipped with violin and accordion, to Wickham Festival. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-1690)

3. Wickham Festival Day Two

Talisk bring their folk tunes, equipped with violin and accordion, to Wickham Festival. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-1690) Photo: Sarah Standing

Newton Faulkner gets the crowd singing along. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-1635)

4. Wickham Festival Day Two

Newton Faulkner gets the crowd singing along. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-1635) Photo: Sarah Standing

