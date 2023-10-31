Will Portsmouth's firework displays be going ahead on Southsea Common and Alexandra Park despite flooding and weather warnings?
This year, Portsmouth is set to host its annual firework displays in two locations in the city – a departure from previous years when the event took place at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham which is now no longer possible because of the creation of the new football hub.
The annual extravaganza is now set to be split between Alexandra Park and Southsea Common and take place from 5pm on Wednesday, November 1.
Visitors can expect to enjoy hot food and refreshments, an appearance by Wave 105 radio on-site and live music entertainment at both venues. But there is not expected to be the traditional funfair rides or a bonfire which were popular staples of the Cosham event.
The fireworks themselves will begin at 7pm, courtesy of Pains Fireworks.
Will the displays be cancelled?
A number of people in the city are now asking if the fireworks events will go ahead as planned after the Met Office issued severe weather warnings for wind and rain for tomorrow (November 1) and Thursday, with Storm Ciarán set to his the area on Wednesday afternoon. Southsea Common has also been flooded over the past couple of days following constant rain over the past week.
However it is unclear how much this will affect the plans, with event organisers Portsmouth City Council not yet confirming how, or if, the weather will affect its plans.
The council has been approached for further information.