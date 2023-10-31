With more storms on the way, one of the biggest questions in the city is whether or not the city fireworks will still go ahead as planned as Storm Ciarán approaches the UK.

This year, Portsmouth is set to host its annual firework displays in two locations in the city – a departure from previous years when the event took place at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham which is now no longer possible because of the creation of the new football hub.

The annual extravaganza is now set to be split between Alexandra Park and Southsea Common and take place from 5pm on Wednesday, November 1.

Visitors can expect to enjoy hot food and refreshments, an appearance by Wave 105 radio on-site and live music entertainment at both venues. But there is not expected to be the traditional funfair rides or a bonfire which were popular staples of the Cosham event.

Storm Ciarán is set to hit Portsmouth this week. Pictured is Storm Francis over Southsea Common on August 26, 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The fireworks themselves will begin at 7pm, courtesy of Pains Fireworks.

Will the displays be cancelled?

A number of people in the city are now asking if the fireworks events will go ahead as planned after the Met Office issued severe weather warnings for wind and rain for tomorrow (November 1) and Thursday, with Storm Ciarán set to his the area on Wednesday afternoon. Southsea Common has also been flooded over the past couple of days following constant rain over the past week.

However it is unclear how much this will affect the plans, with event organisers Portsmouth City Council not yet confirming how, or if, the weather will affect its plans.